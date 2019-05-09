Epic Avengers: Endgame Photo Reveals Kraglin’s New Mohawk

The finale of Avengers: Endgame is so big and loaded with Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that it will be impossible to spot them all until we finally have Avengers: Endgame streaming on Disney+ or on Blu-ray disc, where we can pause and really take in all the details. Until then, it’s up to the cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame to supply the closer looks at the character and production details — and they’re not disappointing us!

James Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn has become one of the more popular side characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his dual role as Rocket Raccoon’s on-set body double and Yondu’s Ravager sidekick, Kraglin. After the tragic death of Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kraglin inherited his boss’ infamous Yaka Arrow. As you will see in the photo of Kraglin taken on the Avengers: Endgame set, the Ravager has seemingly mastered the Yaka Arrow in the years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:

Robert Downey Jr. posted this “family photo” of all the MCU characters (and filmmaking crew) gathered for the final battle between the MCU heroes and Thanos’ army. Trying to spot individual characters in it is like trying to play “Where’s Waldo?”, but when you zero in on Kraglin, you’ll notice an important little style upgrade the Ravager has made:

As you can see above, Kraglin has had the same kind of cybernetic mohawk upgrade that Youndu once wore in order to mentally command the Yaka Arrow. We’ll have to study the Avengers: Endgame final battle sequence in more detail to see if/how Kraglin uses the Yaka Arrow on the battlefield — other than that, it seems that we’d have to wait until James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to see what Kraglin has evolved into in modern times.

