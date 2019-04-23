Marvel’s Kevin Feige Speaks Out on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Leaks

Avengers: Endgame serves as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which launched back in 2008 with Iron Man. Since the fatal events of Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been wondering how the MCU would deliver a fulfilling story that concluded not only our familiar heroes’ journeys but also set the stage for the next generation of heroes. Despite most of the film’s secrets being kept from the public, leaked footage from the film landed online recently, revealing some of the film’s biggest surprises. Understandably, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wasn’t too happy about the footage existing but was happy to see fans avoiding the footage.

“I wasn’t pleased,” Feige shared with the Associated Press. “It’s not cool. It’s not fun. But the response was what I expected, which was everybody turning it off, dismissing it, ‘Don’t watch it, don’t spoil it for anybody else.’”

No matter how long you’ve been enjoying the MCU or who your favorite character is, most fans are united in how big of an event Endgame is for fandom. Despite the excitement to uncover the film’s secrets, the prevailing response from fans was that they would rather wait and see the film on the big screen than watch grainy footage of key moments.

“People are excited to see the movie fresh,” Feige added. “People are excited to see the movie for the first time. That’s what they’ve been waiting a year, or twelve years, depending on where you joined us. So I’m excited that that day is finally here.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have also been pleading with fans to keep the events of the film a secret, taking to Twitter to share a letter about what the film means to fans.

“For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers,” their statement read. “Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

Fans can see Avengers: Endgame for themselves when it lands in theaters on April 26th.

