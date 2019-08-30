Avengers: Endgame Star Mark Ruffalo Breaks the Internet with Throwback Photo

Throwback Thursday is a time-honored tradition on social media, and there are a few stars who never disappoint with their old photos. Mark Ruffalo, the actor best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, often posts fun and adorable throwback pictures, and his most recent post is here to break the Internet.

View this post on Instagram #TBT 📸: @utevillephotography A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 29, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

As you can see, this photo of a much younger Ruffalo earned over 900,000 likes on Instagram. The actor also shared the photo to Twitter, where it received over 95,000 likes. Clearly, fans are into the picture, which he credits to @utevillephotography.

Many people commented on the posts, including some fellow celebs:

“Dude. HAIR 🙌🏻👌🏻,” @jaimiealexander wrote.

Many others replied, too:

“Netflix – Making a scientist,” @bosslogic replied.

“To all the Hulk I’ve loved before,” @auracnm joked.

“I just fainted,” @uproxx added.

Currently, there’s no word if Ruffalo’s charming mug will be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, but fans are hoping he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk, as well as the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. (We need a Revengers reunion!) However, the actor will be returning to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…?.

While his MCU fate his unclear, Ruffalo does have plenty of projects in the works. He’ll be playing Robert Bilott in Todd Haynes’ upcoming film, Dark Waters, and Don Hewitt in Newsflash alongside Chris Pine and Logan Lerman. He’ll also be portraying twins in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True.

What do you think of Ruffalo’s latest throwback? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.