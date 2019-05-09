Captain America’s Avengers: Endgame Showdown Gets Recreated as Hilarious Spider-Man Meme

Avengers: Endgame delivered a lot of surprises that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans never saw coming – despite their endless theories and speculation. For example: it was rumored from the start that Avengers 4 could introduce time travel to the MCU, and bring the Avengers back to the 2012 Battle of New York. What no one expected was that trip leading Captain America (Chris Evans) into a violent battle with his younger self!

Now, that Avengers: Endgame is out, the “Cap vs. Cap” battle for the Sceptre / Mind Stone (and supreme title of “America’s Ass”) has become one of the standout moments of the film. If you need proof of that, look no further than this new Avengers: Endgame meme:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This meme is, of course, a callback to the popular Spider-Man meme of the same design (just with Spider-Man instead of Cap, obviously). The original Spider-Man meme was spawned from the classic 1967 Spider-Man animated series, and its famous episode “Double Identity”. That episode saw two identical versions of Spider-Man meet (the real hero and an impostor), and play out that confrontation by standing and pointing at one another; the imagery of that scene has since become one of the most popular memes on the Internet.

The Spider-Man clone scene has already made the jump to the Marvel movie screen: it inspired the post-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. That film brought Spider-Man 2099 (voice of Star Wars‘ Oscar Isaac) back in time to the ’60s animated Spider-Man series to have a finger-pointing standoff, with the scene mimicking the cheap animation style of the ’60s cartoon. It was pretty hilarious.

Our only hope is that eventually, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will find a way to work this Captain America Endgame meme into a future film. Might as well keep the gag running, right?

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!