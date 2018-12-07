‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Already Inspired Numerous Hilarious Memes

The debut of a new Marvel Cinematic Universe teaser expectedly took social media by storm, with Avengers: Endgame inspiring countless reactions from fans, from excitement to sadness to speculation. Another anticipated reaction is the teaser bringing out the internet’s best Wise Guys, as they pulled out all the stops when it came to turning moments from the new teaser into a number of memes.
A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is, and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Earlier this year, Avengers: Infinity War inspired one of the biggest memes in recent memory, thanks to Thanos turning half of the universe’s population into dust. Quick Photoshop tricks saw the internet turning people into dust while adding “I don’t feel so good” in honor of Spider-Man’s dying dialogue, much to the delight of the ‘net. Marvel fans were at the ready to turn moments from the Endgame teaser into memes that could rival that visual’s popularity.
Scroll down to see the best Avengers: Endgame memes to hit the internet!
Ant-Man’s Promotion
Started from the bottom, now we’re here. #AvengersEndgame #AntMan pic.twitter.com/rKuXS627Nt— Jimmy Folino (@MrNiceGuy18_58) December 7, 2018
Your Move, DC
DC after Marvel released a trailer that showed basically nothing but still broke the internet #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/KUyAo6hgxN— Shelly?️? (@shelly_tompkins) December 7, 2018
Remember to Hydrate
Now you have water #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/XqjjJz4uVZ— S. ? (@liveforstony) December 7, 2018
Have a Tissue
울지마 진짜 나 속상하다.. pic.twitter.com/Zu6SDZk3pO— 사랑맴:가망없음 (@bucksarangman) December 7, 2018
Unexpected Savior
In Scott “world’s greatest grandma” Lang we trust.#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/xDFgoZKAgN— Aioros (@2DShooty) December 7, 2018
Put It On Loop
How many times have I watched the #AvengersEndgame #Avengers4 trailer? pic.twitter.com/S0f2W9kimN— jack (@heavydxrtysoul1) December 7, 2018
So Much For ‘Annihilation’
so…you thought annihilation was going to be the title? #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/lsP4w1Y18o— jo misses loki ☀️ (@lokiblueyes) December 7, 2018
No I’m Sad
But it cured because of Clint and Scott lang, even tho a little bit #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/4341F8zkkF— RESTAurant (@rezthaaaa) December 7, 2018
It’s Over
Me after the oficial trailer #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/HJ7koG4lRe— SĄD WOLFIE♡ (@SCRXWEED) December 7, 2018