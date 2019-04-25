‘Avengers: Endgame’ Metacritic Score Revealed

With the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Avengers: Endgame having happened on Monday, reviews for the epic Marvel Cinematic Universe film are out and it’s safe to say that Endgame is a hit with critics. The film debuted on Rotten Tomatoes yesterday with a nearly-perfect rating at 98% Fresh — a number that has only slightly dropped to 97% a day later. Now, however, the film’s Metacritic score has been revealed and it may leave some fans scratching their heads.

Metacritic, which like Rotten Tomatoes aggregates reviews of entertainment offerings including movies and gives them a score based on a weighted average, revealed that based on their average of 45 reviews, Endgame has a 78 out of possible 100. It’s a number that has the film sitting in the “generally favorable” category. Of the 45 reviews listed on the site, 42 are positive, 2 mixed, and 1 is outright negative. It’s worth noting that Endgame’s 78 is ten points higher than Avengers: Infinity War‘s 68 and ten points lower than Black Panther‘s 88. It’s also worth noting that when compared with the general trend of the Rotten Tomatoes scores Infinity War and Black Panther, Endgame‘s Metacritic score is roughly in line.

Aggregated numbers aside, though, Endgame did get several perfect 100 scores from critics, including from Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper who laid it all out there when it comes to the emotional impact of the film.

“If you don’t feel the tears welling up multiple times during this screen-filling, eye-popping, time-hopping, pulse-pounding, beautifully filmed superhero adventure for the ages, check for a pulse — because you might be dead,” Roeper writes.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis took it even a bit further, calling Endgame the film of a lifetime.

“The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece. It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible,” Davis says. “It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

You can decide for yourself how Avengers: Endgame works out, critically, when the film opens in theaters Friday, April 26.

