‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Suggests an Obscure Marvel Character May Play Key Role

At this point, almost anything is on the table with regards to Avengers: Endgame, and some fans are taking some pretty creative liberties with that.

Reddit user Dyberzz recently shared a new fan theory surrounding the Marvel Studios sequel, which adds a lot of potential meaning behind one shot in the Endgame trailer. As they suggest, the compass held by Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the Endgame trailer seems to point Northeast. Which, assuming they’re still in the Avengers base in New York, would point in the direction of Svalbad, the home of Adam Roderick.

For the uninitiated, Adam Roderick is a member of the Inhumans who gets rescued by Karnak after he is kidnapped by a subgroup of A.I.M.. Once Karnak finds Roderick, he reveals that the group helped him find his “true self” — namely, helping him tap into his Inhuman powers. With his abilities, Roderick was able to turn whatever he said or thought into a reality.

Even with all of the theories around how the Avengers could potentially defeat Thanos, it’s pretty safe to say that this is a relatively new one. Granted, there’s no telling if the theory could hold any weight, but it’s still an interesting possibility for the ever-secretive film.

“Whether we top Infinity War or not, I don’t know,” co-director Joe Russo explained in a recent interview. “But we try to tell the best story we can with these characters. This is bringing to a close the first decade of stories. I think that alone has a dramatic power to it.”

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo told told ComicBook.com earlier last year. “I think we’re in [a] pretty fresh territory with [Avengers: Endgame]. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics, in particular, that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.