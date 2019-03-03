Paul Rudd And Seth Meyers Revealed ‘Avengers 4’ Title Before Everyone But No One Noticed

Marvel fans waited for quite some time to learn that the next Avengers film will be titled Avengers: Endgame, but it looks like that fact might have been hiding in plain sight.

(And no, we’re not talking about when Mark Ruffalo “leaked” the title on an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last fall.)

A video of Paul Rudd’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers has been making the rounds again, despite the being of Rudd promoting last summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. The conversation turns to Rudd’s attempts to not spoil the connections between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers 4, which leads Meyers to say the following:

“I don’t know how that could mess up, though, because I feel like that would make more people see the movie, which is the endgame.”

Both Meyers and Rudd begin to smile, before Rudd responds “You know what? You’re right.”

Sure, that could’ve easily been chalked up to a very bizarre coincidence. But based off of recent comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, it sounds like the Endgame title might’ve been set in stone well before Rudd gave that interview.

“Well, I think I’d said that it all had gotten blown out of proportion to some extent.” Feige said in a recent interview. “But it was a spoiler, because if you knew before Infinity War came out that the next movie was called Endgame, then you know that there wasn’t an ending to Infinity War. But that had been the title of the movie from the moment we conceived of doing the two films. In large part, because…it’s seeded right there. I mean, it’s seeded in Ultron.”

Now that the secrecy surrounding Avengers 4‘s subtitle is far behind us, fans are wondering exactly what Endgame has in store when it comes to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.