Super Bowl 2019: When Does the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Air?

Audiences all over the country are gearing up for Super Bowl LIII — but Avengers: Endgame fans just might have a very specific reason to tune in.

A TV spot for the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel is expected to debut at some point during Sunday’s Big Game, after the film’s very first trailer was released last December. While there is currently no official confirmation as to when the footage will debut, there are a few possibilities, based off of the track record of previous Marvel movies.

Both TV spots for The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War debuted during the game itself, a pattern that could end up being followed with Endgame. The Avengers’ spot aired halfway through the second quarter, while the Infinity War spot debuted at the start of the third quarter.

If Endgame follows a similar sort of pattern, that leaves a pretty wide window for when the spot could air, anywhere from 7:30pm to 9:30pm EST, depending on pace of play (and how long Maroon 5’s halftime show ends up being).

As some have theorized, there’s also a chance that the spot could be released prior to the kickoff, something that a handful of Marvel movies have done in the past. Captain America: Civil War debuted footage during the Super Bowl’s pregame, while Avengers: Age of Ultron put out a trailer days before.

With tonight’s game expected to kick off at 6:30 pm EST, and several trailers already debuting this morning, there’s certainly a chance that Endgame could debut footage closer to when the game starts.

Even then, there’s a chance that Marvel Studios could be doing something unexpected with how they debut the Endgame spot, considering the massive amount of hype surrounding the film. With Endgame capitalizing off of the massive cliffhanger from Avengers: Infinity War – and being poised to wrap up quite a lot of threads in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – there’s certainly a lot riding on whatever footage is shown.

“If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book,” co-director Joe Russo told reporters last year. “And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book.”

“I think, as storytellers, what it means for us is that while you’re always looking for a cataclysmic event in a film, to change a character, to challenge a character, and to sort of explore who that character is, and test who that character is, I think it gave all of us in this film an opportunity to figure out, well what were those ultimate tests for these characters?” co-director Anthony Russo added. “To sort of go one step further even than how you would normally test a character in one of these films because we have the freedom to sort of think of it, in many cases, as sort of a final test.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.