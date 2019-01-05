‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Says Heroes Will Travel Into Alternative Timelines

Ahead of its April release, you won’t have to go far to find the latest theories on what fans would like to see take place in Avengers: Endgame. One recent fan theory states our heroes will find themselves traveling amongst alternate realities in order to undo the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Originally posted to /r/Marvelstudios by /u/CaptainKyloStark, the theory states that the remaining Avengers will have to travel across other realities in order to recruit the heroes back that were dusted by The Decimation in Infinity War.

As the theory reads, the author believes it when those dusted in Thanos’ Snap are actually dead. Because of this, the theory states that the remaining heroes will have to find out a way to flip between realities, something Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) hinted at as he viewed the 14,000,065 potential futures in last year’s Avengers flick.

The heroes would travel through the different realities and pick up that universe’s version of the heroes they know of such as an alternate-universe version of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who’s become Ronin or a universe where Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) was the one to originally don the iron-clad armor, becoming an “Iron Woman” of sorts.

The theory then goes on to say that because traveling amongst alternate realities is unnatural, that’s where the “greater threat” comes into play. Because Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), and company would be essentially traveling the multiverse, /u/CaptainKyloStark believes that one of Marvel’s cosmic entities — such as Infinity or the Living Tribunal — will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, in an effort to restore the multiverse to its previous state.

The greater threat scenario, of course, was verbiage used on toy packaging that leaked last year, saying Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) would have to team up with a new crew to “guard the galaxy from an even greater threat.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.