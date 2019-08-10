Avengers: Endgame Has a Mystery Creature in New Asgard That No One Can Identify

It’s a lot easier to notice things in the background of your favorite movies once they’ve hit their home release and you’re able to pause whenever you want, getting a little closer to the screen to examine everything going on in a busy scene. This is how Marvel fans found many of the Easter eggs in The Collector’s museum in Guardians of the Galaxy, and it’s exactly what everyone is doing now with Avengers: Endgame. There are sure to be plenty of Easter eggs throughout the massive three hour runtime of the Avengers finale, and it looks like one of them has been hiding in New Asgard this whole time.

You may have noticed while watching Endgame in the theater (though it’s much easier to see at home) an unrecognizable creature roaming the streets of New Asgard toward the beginning of the movie, right after Hulk and Rocket arrive to find Thor. Pay attention just as Hulk is climbing out of the truck, before the duo speaks with Valkyrie.

Take a look at the screenshot below. You’ll see Hulk and Rocket exiting the truck bed towards the center of the frame, but turn your attention towards the back right corner. In front of the white building, a towering creature is casually walking down the sidewalk. He’s clearly not a threat to the people of New Asgard, as no one is paying him any mind.

All of the Asgardians we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to this point have looked like human beings, which is why this creature tends to stand out like a sore thumb. So if it’s not Asgardian, what is it?

The creature’s size, shape, and skin tone make it look a lot like Cull Obsidian, the enormous member of Thanos’ Black Order, but we know there’s no way that could be the case. Not only is that character a villain, but he was also dead long before New Asgard was founded.

If this creature is someone we’ve seen before in the MCU, it’s likely one of the gladiators that fought on Sakaar before the events of Thor: Ragnarok. There’s one in particular that seems to match up in terms of size.

These gladiators escaped Sakaar with Loki towards the end of Thor: Ragnarok, flying to Asgard to help Thor and Valkyrie. That’s where all of the gladiators were last seen, save for Korg and Miek. It wouldn’t be much of a stretch to assume that at least a couple of them survived and stuck with the Asgardians as they made the tumultuous journey to Earth,

