Mystery Helicopter Spotted in Avengers: Endgame

Marvel fans are revisiting Avengers: Endgame now that it’s available on Disney+. Despite having already seen the film enough times to make it the biggest movie of all time at the box office, some fans are still noticing details that slipped by them during all of those previous viewings. For example, one Reddit user noticed on their latest watch that there’s a helicopter flying in the background of the film’s final scene, which involves Hulk, Winter Soldier, and Falcon sending Captain America back in time to return the Infinity Stones. Some would look at the helicopter in the context of that scene and assume that it’s the means by which the Avengers arrived at the location with all of that heavy equipment. But since there’s no dialogue to explicitly explain the helicopter’s presence, fans are speculating about its purpose.

If the helicopter isn’t bringing the heroes and their equipment to the location, then the simplest explanation for its presence is cleanup. The Avengers Compound is a mess of rubble. The helicopter is probably carting some of the detritus away, or maybe carrying water to put out any remaining fires.

But it’s much more fun to imagine it’s taking away an important artifact or Thanos’s corpse or something like that. Here’s the helicopter:

Some other theories about the helicopter posited on Reddit include that Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead is on it, that it’s carrying of the Doctor’s TARDIS, that it’s carrying away Tony Stark’s giant Rubik’s Cube, or that it is in truth the Thanoscopter.

What do you think that helicopter is doing in the background of the final scene of Avengers: Endgame? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Avengers: Endgame is now available on home media and the stream via Disney+

