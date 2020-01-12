Updated Avengers: Endgame Box Office Haul Hits New Milestone

Even long after Avengers: Endgame end its theatrical run stateside, the Marvel Studios hit has continued finding ways to make money at the box office. Thanks to newly revised numbers from theater officials in China (via Forbes), an additional $3 million has been reported toward Endgame‘s total. The additional revenue would push the Marvel movie over the $2.8 billion mark, making it the first movie to ever pass the milestone, finishing right at $2.8b barring any future changes. Before the addition, it had settled at $2.797b.

It’s not uncommon for studios to adjust numbers this late in the game, especially as some markets might continue showing the movie for an extended period long past its domestic release. Either way, it increases an already massive annual box office for Disney. In 2019 alone, the Burbank-based studio became the first of its kind to gross $10b at the box office; thanks to stellar performances by Endgame, The Lion King, Captain Marvel, and the like, Disney ended up grossing over $11b worldwide over the year.

The company managed to tally six of the 10 highest-grossing films of 2019, including the three aforementioned flicks, Toy Story 4, Aladdin, and Frozen II. Disney is likely thankful its 2019 was record-setting as the 2020 schedule looks much lighter than the repeated blockbusters we saw last year.

The biggest movies on the horizon include Pixar’s Onward, a live-action remake of Mulan, and Black Widow and The Eternals from Marvel Studios. On the 20th Century Fox side, Free Guy, The King’s Man, and West Side Story might be the bigger hauls, though they surely won’t tally the monstrous box office hauls of their Disney counterparts.

Avengers: Endgame is currently streaming on Disney+.

