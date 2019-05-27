Marvel Fan’s Idea to Introduce Deadpool to MCU as NoobMaster69 Goes Viral

With Disney purchasing Fox, Marvel Studios now controls the rights to all of the X-Men characters previously under the Fox umbrella. This of course included the foul-mouthed Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds. While just about every X-Men character will be recast and rebooted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reynolds’ Deadpool will likely remain on his own, because his R-rated success has been unparalleled. Still, there are reports and rumors that Marvel is currently working on ideas to fold Deadpool into the existing MCU, and one theory as to how that could happen has taken the Internet by storm.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to share the theory that Deadpool already exists in the MCU, just under a different name: NoobMaster69. How perfect would that be?

In Avengers: Endgame, Korg and Miek are seen playing Fortnite in New Asgard, and they continue to be pestered by a troll rival named NoobMaster69. Korg can’t handle the kid, so he passes the headset over to Thor, who intimidates the troll as best he can.

Internet troll sounds right up Deadpool’s alley, and that’s the idea behind this viral Twitter theory.

A user named Toadskii quote-tweeted an article about the MCU working on introducing Deadpool. The idea in the tweet is pretty simple: “Introduce him playing Fortnite under the username NoobMaster69.”

Introduce him playing Fortnite under the username NoobMaster69 https://t.co/Ev0vV1F7Mu — Todd #Broskii (@Toadskii) May 25, 2019

This tweet certainly took off. At the time of writing this article, nearly 50,000 had retweeted the message, with more than 150,000 hitting it with a favorite.

If Marvel were to pull this off, it would certainly make a lot of sense from the perspective of Deadpool. And clearly, it would also be a move that the majority of fans would appreciate. These kind of numbers don’t lie.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.