Chris Evans Traumatizes Captain America Fans With New Image Of Bald Steve Rogers

Captain America actor Chris Evans is among the many stars of Avengers: Endgame showing off photos and videos from the set of the monstrosity of a movie. In addition to behind-the-scenes looks at the days which called for dozens of celebrities to be gearing up for battle in a destroyed Avengers HQ, Evans is now revealing photos teasing the production of his character’s ending. A new photo which the actor shared on Twitter shows the process of becoming the Old Man version of Steve Rogers.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow. Major spoilers!

After the Avengers had discovered time travel and successful used it to defeat Thanos once and for all, Steve Rogers was tasked with returning the Infinity Stones to the timelines from which they were taken. After doing just that, Steve decided to stay in the past and spend some time with his long lost lover Peggy Carter. As a result, he was next seen in the “present” timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe handing his Captain America shield over to Sam Wilson.

The photo below, tweeted by Evans, shows him halfway through the process of becoming Old Man Steve Rogers. Check it out at your own risk…

“Cap and Bucky are brothers but you know what’s interesting about them is they’re very different people and I think that Bucky always has the ability to have his mind corrupted, it can always be taken over by someone else,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in the video above. “That hasn’t been resolved for him and Sam has his free will and I think that Sam also had a similar ethic as Cap as far as service goes in the military.”

“Sam still retains that spirit of service to the community and he lives in that circle very clearly in the movies,” Russo continued. “Comic books and movies are very different and our interpretation of the characters if you’ve been following the movies are very different from what the books are so as it stands in these films, Bucky is still a damaged character who I think feels like he doesn’t want the shield and I think that ultimately Sam is a character with free will who is the closest in morality to what Cap was and Cap believes he deserves it.”

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters