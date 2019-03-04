‘Avengers’ Fan Creates Possible Opening For ‘Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame is still over a month away and fans have had more than enough time to come up with their best fan art and videos. In one stellar fan edit, Marvel fan u/levindin has crafted a quick look at what they think the opening to Avengers: Endgame could look like.

Playing off of Dr. Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) “14 million futures” line, the fan edit demonstrates the massive battle on Titan, showing the Avengers and Guardians getting knocked down time and time again — presumably hinting at the team going through 14 million features.

Though wouldn’t be as grim of an opening of Avengers: Infinity War — you know, the one where Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) throat was crushed — the concept still paints an elaborate picture of the uphill battle the Avengers and company face as they work to undo Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap.

While the Russo Brothers can’t promise a “bigger” movie per se, they previously told ComicBook.com that they focused on their Endgame storytelling more than previous movies.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo said of Avengers: Endgame. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

The working Avengers: Endgame synopsis can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

