Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel Make Oscar Shortlists

Once the new year is here, awards season will officially be upon us and before long, The Academy Awards will be front and center. Monday afternoon, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts of Sciences unveiled a few of the shortlists for this year’s categories, including Best Documentary Feature, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, and more. Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame found its way onto two of the lists: Music (Original Score) and Visual Effects. Captain Marvel — another Marvel Studios film from earlier this year — also got a nod on the Visual Effects shortlist.

It should be noted these aren’t actual Academy Award nominations just yet. Nominations voting officially begins January 2nd and members of The Academy have until the 7th to make their votes. The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards will then be unveiled on January 13, 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Alan Silvestri’s score made the first cut, it looks like Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tranh was right when we spoke to her in October. Then, she was pretty passionate about the composer getting an Oscar nod. “I feel like there’s so many that I’m so proud of each of the departments where we’re really pushing and striving to get their acknowledgement for,” she says. “Alan Silvestri is absolutely amazing. It’s so hard to just pick one because they’re all just so unique in itself. But just like I said, Alan’s just amazing and we’ve worked with him for so many years and this one, the music was just such an emotional connection with the characters and with the story that we have that I felt genuinely just felt so right for Endgame.”

Disney has been pushing Endgame in 14 separate Oscars categories, including Best Director for Joe and Anthony Russo.

Keep scrolling to see the entire shortlists unveiled Monday by The Academy.

Documentary Feature

Advocate

American Factory

The Apollo

Apollo 11

Quarela

The Biggest Little Farm

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

The Great Hack

Honeyland

Knock Down the House

Maiden

Midnight Family

One Child Nation

Documentary Short Subject

After Maria

Fire in Paradise

Ghosts of Sugar Land

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

The Nightcrawlers

St. Louis Superman

Stay Close

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Czech Republic, The Painted Bird

Estonia, Truth and Justice

France, Les Misérables

Hungary, Those Who Remained

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

Russia, Beanpole

Senegal, Atlantics

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Judy

Little Women

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

Music (Original Score)

Avengers: Endgame

Bombshell

The Farewell

Ford v Ferrari

Frozen II

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The King

Little Women

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

1917

Pain and Glory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Us

Music (Original Song)

“Speechless” from Aladdin

“Letter To My Godfather” from The Black Godfather

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

“Stand Up” from Harriet

“Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

“Never Too Late” from The Lion King

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn

“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

“Glasgow” from Wild Rose

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

He Can’t Live without Cosmos

Hors Piste

Kitbull

Memorable

Mind My Mind

The Physics of Sorrow

Sister

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Live-Action Short Film

Brotherhood

The Christmas Gift

Little Hands

Miller & Son

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Refugee

Saria

A Sister

Sometimes, I Think about Dying

Visual Effects