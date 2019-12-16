Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel Make Oscar Shortlists

Once the new year is here, awards season will officially be upon us and before long, The Academy Awards will be front and center. Monday afternoon, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts of Sciences unveiled a few of the shortlists for this year’s categories, including Best Documentary Feature, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, and more. Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame found its way onto two of the lists: Music (Original Score) and Visual Effects. Captain Marvel — another Marvel Studios film from earlier this year — also got a nod on the Visual Effects shortlist.
It should be noted these aren’t actual Academy Award nominations just yet. Nominations voting officially begins January 2nd and members of The Academy have until the 7th to make their votes. The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards will then be unveiled on January 13, 2020.
Videos by ComicBook.com
After Alan Silvestri’s score made the first cut, it looks like Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tranh was right when we spoke to her in October. Then, she was pretty passionate about the composer getting an Oscar nod. “I feel like there’s so many that I’m so proud of each of the departments where we’re really pushing and striving to get their acknowledgement for,” she says. “Alan Silvestri is absolutely amazing. It’s so hard to just pick one because they’re all just so unique in itself. But just like I said, Alan’s just amazing and we’ve worked with him for so many years and this one, the music was just such an emotional connection with the characters and with the story that we have that I felt genuinely just felt so right for Endgame.”
Disney has been pushing Endgame in 14 separate Oscars categories, including Best Director for Joe and Anthony Russo.
Keep scrolling to see the entire shortlists unveiled Monday by The Academy.
Documentary Feature
- Advocate
- American Factory
- The Apollo
- Apollo 11
- Quarela
- The Biggest Little Farm
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- The Great Hack
- Honeyland
- Knock Down the House
- Maiden
- Midnight Family
- One Child Nation
Documentary Short Subject
- After Maria
- Fire in Paradise
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- The Nightcrawlers
- St. Louis Superman
- Stay Close
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
- Czech Republic, The Painted Bird
- Estonia, Truth and Justice
- France, Les Misérables
- Hungary, Those Who Remained
- North Macedonia, Honeyland
- Poland, Corpus Christi
- Russia, Beanpole
- Senegal, Atlantics
- South Korea, Parasite
- Spain, Pain and Glory
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Downton Abbey
- Joker
- Judy
- Little Women
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Music (Original Score)
- Avengers: Endgame
- Bombshell
- The Farewell
- Ford v Ferrari
- Frozen II
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- The King
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Motherless Brooklyn
- 1917
- Pain and Glory
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Us
Music (Original Song)
- “Speechless” from Aladdin
- “Letter To My Godfather” from The Black Godfather
- “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
- “Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA
- “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
- “Stand Up” from Harriet
- “Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- “Never Too Late” from The Lion King
- “Spirit” from The Lion King
- “Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn
- “A Glass of Soju” from Parasite
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
- “High Above The Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
- “Glasgow” from Wild Rose
Animated Short Film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- He Can’t Live without Cosmos
- Hors Piste
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Mind My Mind
- The Physics of Sorrow
- Sister
- Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Live-Action Short Film
- Brotherhood
- The Christmas Gift
- Little Hands
- Miller & Son
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Refugee
- Saria
- A Sister
- Sometimes, I Think about Dying
Visual Effects
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Cats
- Gemini Man
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Terminator: Dark Fate