Avengers: Endgame Pushed Over $2.8 Billion by China Box Office Update

Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all-time and managed to surpass Avatar’s lofty numbers before it left theaters, but it just gained another few million in that impressive box office total. The official China box office system recently issued a correction to Endgame’s final box office number, which gave it an additional $3 million in the region. That actually means Endgame not only gained another $3 million (a nice thing to wake up to to be sure), but it also made Endgame the first $2.8 billion film ever.

Gavin revealed the information on Twitter, saying “Official China Box Office system correct Endgame’s final number by adding $3M. So if Disney have interest to update its worldwide data, Endgame will officially become the first $2.8 billion film.”

It also gives Endgame a bit more padding on Avatar, which is not a bad thing at all.

The question now becomes what happens with Avatar. The franchise will be making a long-delayed return to theaters with the anticpated sequel, and James Cameron is pulling out all the stops for it. It’s been quite a while though, and fan interest isn’t exactly at its peak for Avatar, but to be fair, it was also a long wait for Disney’s Frozen 2, and that box office return shows that interest didn’t die in the least.

If Avatar 2 can overtake Endgame, it might take another big-time event film to take the crown back for Marvel, and we’re sure there are plenty of plans in the works for Phase 5 and 6 to make that happen.

As for what that film will be, who knows, but maybe that Fantastic Four movie could end up doing the trick, and we definitely know the X-Men’s debut could make it happen too, so we’ll just have to wait and see.