Avengers: Endgame Fan Has Epic Parenting Fail

Avengers: Endgame‘s most dramatic moment definitely came near the end during that final battle. Iron Man‘s sacrifice has become iconic for many fans, well, except for one small fan. A parent posted a video of their kid online acting out the memorable exchange between Thanos and Tony Stark. Everything was going basically according to plan until the kid in the Iron Man costume decided to call an audible. Instead of responding to The Mad Titan’s “I am inevitable” with Tony Stark’s “I am Iron Man,” they opted for an emphatic Captain Americainstead. Now, Cap did his part in holding off Thanos after both of his teammates were incapacitated in the fight. But, wow, to not give the guy responsible for saving the human race his due, that’s cold. (I’m only kidding of course!) But, this very cute video goes to demonstrate that favorites exist for a reason.

Endgame‘s screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely also crafted Captain America’s (Chris Evans) trilogy. He gets his own big hero moment, but that was never to be swapped into Iron Man’s place. They never considered death to be the end of the line for the hero after all of these adventures.

“From the very first outline, we knew he was going to get his dance,” McFeely said about Cap’s ending with the New York Times. A man displaced from time is returned to his natural place like the stones were. Peggy Carter gets her husband and an older version of the hero gets to hand off the shield in 2023.

“On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character. Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, it’s satisfying. He’s postponed a life in order to fulfill his duty. That’s why I didn’t think we were ever going to kill him. Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

Markus mused, “A hero without sacrifice, you’re not going to get the miles out of that person that you need to for these movies. That’s what makes them a hero, it’s not the powers.”

