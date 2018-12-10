Heartbreaking ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines Pepper Potts Getting Tony Stark’s Message

The long-awaited trailer for Avengers: Endgame finally offered fans their first glimpse at the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the Snap. And it’s not looking pretty.

In the opening scene of the trailer, Tony Stark uses what’s left of his Iron Man armor to record a message, perhaps his final words before dying in space, meant for his fiancé Pepper Potts. Now a piece of fan art from SpdrMnkyXXIII imagines a tragic followup to this clip, showing Pepper watching Stark’s transmission. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the trailer picks up right where Avengers: Infinity War left off, some fans are expecting some sort of time jump in the upcoming film. Especially after Pepper actress Gwyneth Paltrow teased her character would have a child in the official magazine for Avengers: Infinity War.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

Downey himself made it seem like this could be his final go as Tony Stark on the big screen.

“It’s this cyclical thing,” Downey said to News.com.au. “I could have said when the first Avengers came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop’. But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like the (Avengers directors Anthony and Joe) Russos, who I adore.”

The actor revealed that he’s eager to go out on a high note, and that he doesn’t want to get complacent when it comes to future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well,” he says. “I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (MCU movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

Fans will see how it all wraps up when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.