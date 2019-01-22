‘Avengers: Endgame’: New Look at Pepper Potts’ Rescue Armor Possibly Revealed by Action Figure Prototypes

New action figures apparently from Avengers: Endgame seem to reveal a new look at the Rescue armor worn by Pepper Potts.

The first speculation of Pepper putting on the Iron Man suit designed for her spawned when photos of Gwyneth Paltrow surfaced online in such a costume. Now, action figures consistent with Paltrow’s photos seem to reveal the full body of the suit, including its purple helmet.

Check out a photo of what may be some Avengers costumes in Avengers: Endgame according to some action figure designs in the tweet below:

Another tweet surfaced later, more specifically revealing the full body of the Rescue armor. There is no word on whether these action figures are official designs or officially tied to Avengers: Endgame.

Check out the other image below:

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pepper has only worn any sort of Iron Man armor in Iron Man 3. At the time, Tony Stark ordered his Mark XVII armor to protect her when his Malibu mansion was being destroyed. She did, however, manage to save his life when debris would have crushed him, so she might be quite capable when and if she suits up in Avengers: Endgame.

Paltrow will reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame after her most recent appearances came in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers: Endgame also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and then Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.