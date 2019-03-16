‘Avengers: Endgame’ Quietly Confirmed Return of Three More Characters

The newly released Avengers: Endgame poster, released alongside Thursday’s final trailer, officially confirms the return of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), and Wong (Benedict Wong). All three actors are billed in the bottom credits of the poster, which omits characters eliminated by Thanos (Josh Brolin) when the Mad Titan utilized the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

Paltrow previously revealed her return when sharing a spoilery set photo that showed Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) wife-to-be suited up in her own Iron Man armor. Wong’s involvement was hinted at in a potentially spoilery January toy leak, which revealed a figure set comprised of Wong, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and their mentor, the deceased Ancient One (Tilda Swinton).

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously teased the involvement of “a lot of unexpected characters” in Endgame, similar to the surprise reappearance of the Red Skull (played by Ross Marquand) in Avengers: Infinity War.

“There are more surprises packed into this film than any of the others. Part of that is character interactions, new interesting characters, characters that have made small appearances that are really getting fleshed out in this film,” Joe Russo said. “A lot of people enjoy the experience, so I don’t want to give anything away, but certainly you can expect lots of surprises.”

Some surprises may have been spilled by Bucky Barnes star Sebastian Stan, who let slip “everybody” from across the franchise is involved, including the dusted Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

“I don’t think I revealed anything crazy. Like, everyone’s gonna be in this movie,” Stan told ET ahead of Infinity War. “Nobody crazy, that I mentioned, would not be in this film. Michael Douglas could come in and pour a tea for one scene, for all you know.”

When asked by Falcon star Anthony Mackie if Douglas is in the movie, Stan said, “He is in the movie. At least the movie I was in. It might not be in this movie, but it might be in the other one.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

