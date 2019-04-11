New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ International Poster May Spoil the Future of the MCU

Now that the premiere of Captain Marvel has come and passed, marketing is full steam ahead for Avengers: Endgame. When Marvel Studios announced tickets were on sale for the film earlier in the week, they released a one-minute “special look” that included nothing but brand new footage. In addition to various posters being released throughout the week, one massive piece of collateral in a Tokyo subway station seemingly includes big spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it moves forward into the next set of movies post-Avengers: Endgame.

In a new tweet that’s making the rounds online, a wall at Shinjuku Station can be seen plastered with the familiar Avengers: Endgame artwork we’ve seen before, except this piece of art includes a batch of new text. According to the translation, the biggest line on the poster reads “The Avengers will end. For the sake of a new hope.”

As with traditional Marvel secrecy, little has actually been revealed in terms of the plot of Avengers: Endgame. To date, the production studio has released a pair of trailers, one Super Bowl advertisement, the aforementioned “special look,” and a few television spots that might have a frame or two of new footage. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige mentioned that he thought it was “somewhat accurate” the film’s marketing would only consist of footage from the first 15 minutes of the three-hour film.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige reveals. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

