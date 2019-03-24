‘Avengers: Endgame’ World Premiere: Chance Being Offered to Attend With Benedict Cumberbatch

Omaze is offering Marvel fans a chance to attend the Avengers: Endgame premiere with Benedict Cumberbatch.

The winner of the sweepstakes and a friend will be flown to a secret location and put up in a 4-star hotel. They’ll spend time and take selfies with Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They will also walk the red carpet at the premiere and be one of the first to see the new film.

Here’s the description from Omaze:

“Doctor Strange may (or may not) be a pile of ash, but Benedict Cumberbatch is alive and well… and excited to meet you! Seriously!! You and a friend will meet up with the one and only Benedict, get to know each other and take some strange (but wonderful) selfies. But the magic doesn’t stop there. Benedict will hook you up as his VIP guest for the premiere of one of the most anticipated movies of the year—Avengers: Endgame! You’ll walk the red carpet among the universe’s coolest heroes and be some the first people in the world to see who really survived the Snap. This generation of Avengers is coming to an end, but for you it’s just the beginning. Flights and hotel included.”

Proceeds from the giveaway go to GEANCO, an organization dedicated to saving and transforming lives in Africa. GEANCO focuses on the health and education of in Nigeria. Donations help provide scholarships to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality, orthopedic surgeries to those in need, and maternal and infant health programs.

Cumberbatch will attend the Endgame premiere, but will Doctor Strange be in the film? Cumberbatch has been coy in appearances since Avengers: Infinity War released.

“I’m dust, baby,” Cumberbatch said on The Tonight Show. “I’m just out there. I’m in the ether. I’m probably part of your food chain. I’m in your stomach somewhere.”

Cumberbatch still seems excited about the new movie.

“I was thrilled. Thrilled, thrilled, thrilled and thrilled with the pitch for the second film. And thrilled by the ingenuity of the whole thing,” Cumberbatch said previously. “And to be in an audience and experience that was something else. I’ve been part of Sherlock, with a very famous cliffhanger. It’s a very brave thing for movies that are that big, bold and colorful.”

Avengers: Endgame opens on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.