‘Avengers: Endgame’ Stars Kick Off Press Tour With Instagram Photoshoot

With Avengers: Endgame set to hit theaters in less than three weeks, Marvel Studios officially kicked off the film’s press tour earlier this weekend in Los Angeles. Between putting the costumes of Avengers: Endgame on display to revealing two extended clips from the movie, hype from the blockbuster is at an all-time high. Now, members of the Avengers: Endgame cast are celebrating the momentous occasion by taking to social media platforms to share pictures they’ve taken with each other as they embark on this massive globe-trotting adventure.

In addition to some snapshots from events earlier in the week, Hemsworth also made sure to share pictures with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, and Don Cheadle to name a few.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The weeks-long press tour is much-needed with Avengers: Endgame clocking in over three hours long. While it was initially reported that the film would be three hours and two minutes long, directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed with ComicBook.com that the final runtime for the blockbuster is three minutes and 58 seconds.

“We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours]. This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film,” Joe Russo said in a previous interview last month. “Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How do you think the Avengers will end up defeating Thanos? Are you satisfied with the three-hour runtime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!