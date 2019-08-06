Avengers: Endgame Producer Says It Was Always the Goal to Make the World’s Biggest Movie

Ever since Iron Man hit the screen over ten years ago, it’s been the goal of Marvel Studios to create the biggest movie of all time. 23 movies later, Avengers: Endgame destroyed virtually all box office records and unseated James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing movie to ever hit theaters. Avengers: Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran has been at Marvel Studios since the beginning, first joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a staff assistant on Iron Man, climbing the ranks to executive producer status.

Speaking with ComicBook.com to help promote the home media release of Endgame next week, Tran detailed the hive mindset at Marvel Studios, where everyone imagined creating not only the biggest superhero film of all time, but the biggest production Hollywood has ever seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it’s always been in Kevin [Feige’s] mind that one day we would all get a chance to be able to make Infinity War and Endgame,” Tran details. “And that was just a dream over 10 years ago. He really hoped that one day that would happen. I can’t remember specifically at what point we started talking about Infinity War and Endgame in detail, but it must’ve been in one of the movies when we were shooting with the Russos.”

“We’re like, ‘Okay, we’re getting somewhere,’ you know?” the producer continues. “Like, ‘This is going to happen.’ But it’s always been in Kevin’s mind that we would start off with these characters and create their different franchises and their narrative separately and then have them ultimately come together with The Avengers. That was step one and we got through that first.”

After the studio made it through Joss Whedon’s The Avengers, the company moved full steam ahead bringing new characters and franchise into the foray from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Ultron, the android hellbent on world domination.

“To be able to have every single character in the MCU be in Endgame is just remarkable,” says Tran. “I mean, it was like a dream come true to be able to put them all in and the shot of them portaling out, it still gives me goosebumps because it’s like I’m standing there and I remember vividly how amazing that feeling is to be able to be involved and see all of the heroes from the last 10 years evolved. They’re all dressed up in their costume and they’re holding their props and they’re ready to go and I just, I was like, ‘I’m living the dream.’”

Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release August 13th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.