Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Bonus Scene Encounters Huge Backlash for Being Unfinished

Avengers: Endgame was re-released in theaters this past weekend, with the promise of offering fans exclusive new bonus footage. Well, it didn’t take long for Marvel fans to head out and see the Avengers: Endgame re-release and immediately take to social media with their complaints about the so-called “extras.”

As it turns out, the Avengers: Endgame re-released included just one deleted scene of Smart Hulk saving a group of people – a scene that wasn’t even fully finished in terms of the visual effects. That underwhelming reward now has some Marvel fans crying foul:

What You Get

So the 7 mins they added to the #AvengersEndgame was just a scene of Hulk saving some people from a fire & some end credit scenes about Spiderman pic.twitter.com/hXJWhSUg4J — KING (@truenene) June 30, 2019

Here’s the breakdown of what the Avengers:Endgame re-release delivered. This fan (like many others) wasn’t amused.

That’s It???

you’re telling me,,, that the extra scene they added to endgame was,, an UNFINISHED clip of the hulk saving a couple people??? then answering a phone call?? which doesn’t even make any sense??? — ☆isaiah | stevebucky warrior☆ (@kirivakus) July 1, 2019

they could have done ANYTHING literally ANYTHING with the amount of footage they have. they could give us bloopers, deleted scenes, but they chose to give us a half assed clip that wasn’t even completely rendered?? why??? — ☆isaiah | stevebucky warrior☆ (@kirivakus) July 1, 2019

Marvel Studios’ decision to approach the Avengers: Endgame re-release this way has a lot of Marvel fans bewildered, given the range of cool things the studio could’ve done.

The Savaged Hulk

Disney really told y’all there’s a extra credit scene for End Game and threw in a Shrek Xenoverse mod and called it Hulk💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/QKZX8WKF5B — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 🔜AX (@SavinTheBees) June 30, 2019

The thing that seems to have annoyed fans the most is the fact that the bonus scene of Smart Hulk wasn’t even fully rendered or complete.

Worst Game Ever

The unfinished post-credit deleted scene looks like 2003 Hulk game pic.twitter.com/l9Xk2DjAKl — Paul Gutierrez 🐝🇵🇭 (@PaulGFanPage) July 1, 2019

If you don’t get the references to the 2003 Hulk game, that’s okay. We all made a collective commitment to forget about it. And you can probably see why.

If DC Did It

i’m laughing so hard at the fact that hulk was half edited in the endgame re-release post credit scene. god forbid wb release dc content half edited like that, we’d never hear the end of it. — tricia | krypton lovebot (@nyssavex) June 30, 2019

Somehow, this got turned into yet another chapter of “Marvel vs. DC” – even though only one of those studios has films that even qualify for re-release. ?

DC Did Worse Better

“Superman’s CGI upper lip is the worst thing to be on a high budget CBM ever!!”

Endgame rerelease end credit Hulk scene: pic.twitter.com/iWmExZgKBd — Hardy (@Kyte2227) June 30, 2019

The “Marvel vs. DC” argument gets so petty that fans are now arguing about which studio did terrible CGI character work the worst. ?

KILL IT WITH FIRE

I want him to burn. It’s what he deserves for all the pain he has caused me. Never has a thing been so deserving of a slow death, I need him to know that everyone hates him. He’s so unholy I’ve started to believe in god.

His name you ask ?

Unfinished CGI professor hulk. pic.twitter.com/BmNVpMdp7K — Thanos’ bitch (@Alytthompson) June 30, 2019

Some people *really* do not like this unfinished version of Hulk. And yet, they can’t unsee him…

F Marvel!

Marvel having people go out to the theaters to watch Endgame again just to see this monstrosity pic.twitter.com/81HHEfYJXO — Lucas (@EIawnMosk) June 29, 2019

Marvel has some fans feeling like they’ve been Punk’d.

Silver Lining

Wait but why did the endgame post credits scene even exist? I mean yeah it’s cool and all and I know ya’ll are working on Spiderman, but like I didnt want to see a half finished cgi sequence of Hulk saving some kids…. At least we got this new meme pic.twitter.com/6Fiv0e6CV5 — Decidueye | bye etika (@Decidueye56) July 1, 2019

Fans may have lost a few dollars in ticket sales and concession purchases, but look at what they’ve gained in memes!