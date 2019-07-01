Marvel

Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Bonus Scene Encounters Huge Backlash for Being Unfinished

Avengers: Endgame was re-released in theaters this past weekend, with the promise of offering fans exclusive new bonus footage. Well, it didn’t take long for Marvel fans to head out and see the Avengers: Endgame re-release and immediately take to social media with their complaints about the so-called “extras.”

As it turns out, the Avengers: Endgame re-released included just one deleted scene of Smart Hulk saving a group of people – a scene that wasn’t even fully finished in terms of the visual effects. That underwhelming reward now has some Marvel fans crying foul:

What You Get

Here’s the breakdown of what the Avengers:Endgame re-release delivered. This fan (like many others) wasn’t amused. 

That’s It???

Marvel Studios’ decision to approach the Avengers: Endgame re-release this way has a lot of Marvel fans bewildered, given the range of cool things the studio could’ve done. 

The Savaged Hulk

The thing that seems to have annoyed fans the most is the fact that the bonus scene of Smart Hulk wasn’t even fully rendered or complete.

Worst Game Ever

If you don’t get the references to the 2003 Hulk game, that’s okay. We all made a collective commitment to forget about it. And you can probably see why. 

If DC Did It

Somehow, this got turned into yet another chapter of “Marvel vs. DC” – even though only one of those studios has films that even qualify for re-release. ?

DC Did Worse Better

The “Marvel vs. DC” argument gets so petty that fans are now arguing about which studio did terrible CGI character work the worst. ?

KILL IT WITH FIRE

Some people *really* do not like this unfinished version of Hulk. And yet, they can’t unsee him… 

F Marvel!

Marvel has some fans feeling like they’ve been Punk’d. 

Silver Lining

Fans may have lost a few dollars in ticket sales and concession purchases, but look at what they’ve gained in memes!                                                                                                                                                                                                      

