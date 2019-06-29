Avengers: Endgame Re-Release First Day Box Office Sees Boost

It seems Marvel Studios strategy of adding content to Avengers: Endgame’s theatrical release is working, at least on the first day. Exhibitor Relations reports that Avengers: Endgame scored $1.8 million at the box office on Friday, the first day with the added content. That’s a huge bump over last Friday, which brought in $530,906 thousand. Last Saturday the movie brought in $818,809 thousand, so that boost keeps up through the weekend we could possibly see the film bring in above $3 million on Saturday, though we’ll just have to wait and see if the new content will keep the boost going throughout the weekend.

“With added content, AVENGERS: ENDGAME snapped up $1.8M on Friday, $837M total.”

The last time Endgame brought in above $3 million was back on June 1st, when it brought in $3,380,393 million. The following Saturday it brought in $2,035,511 million, and then went down to $1,385,165 million the following Saturday (via Box Office Mojo).

Now, this is all domestic, so the international boost will be a huge factor as well. So far the movie has brought in $2,751.9 billion, putting it behind Avatar’s $2,788 billion by $36.1 million. To help bridge the gap Marvel has added some additional content to the theatrical release for fans to enjoy while they take in another viewing. That footage includes a brand new intro with directors Joe and Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene. It will also feature an extended preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases in theaters next week.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits on July 2nd.

