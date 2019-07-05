Avengers: Endgame Expands International Re-Release in Bid to Dethrone Avatar

At this point, more than two months after its theatrical release, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is just $22 million away from the all-time box office record, currently held by James Cameron’s Avatar. That doesn’t seem like a lot for the superhero blockbuster, but the pace has slowed significantly in these summer months, as people now have a few more options in theaters. However, that isn’t stopping Marvel and Disney from doing everything they can to try and make one final push for the crown.

This started last week with the announcement that Avengers: Endgame would be getting re-released in theaters with some additional footage. This venture has helped a bit, but not nearly enough to push Endgame past Avatar. So the re-release is expanding into new territories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The re-release is making its mark on India this weekend, as trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on Twitter.

“IT’S OFFICIAL,” he wrote. “[Avengers: Endgame] *extended version* is all set to re-release in limited screens this weekend in India.”

IT’S OFFICIAL… #AvengersEndgame *extended version* is all set to re-release in limited screens this weekend in #India. pic.twitter.com/OCuNhdNnjw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

This should come as no surprise, given the massive amount of hype behind the film the first time it was released in India. Endgame quickly became one of the highest grossing Hollywood films in the country’s history.

“The hysteria surrounding Avengers: Endgame which released in April this year was unlike anything witnessed before, with the movie having bested all previous Hollywood films released in India,” BookMyShow’s Ashish Saksena told Indian Express. “The film sold over 8.5 million tickets on BookMyShow, making it the most demanded Hollywood film here. With the movie set to re-release in cinemas, with additional post-credits footage this week, we are confident that the fandom will take over, yet again! Avengers: Endgame enthralled audiences in every frame with its heady mix of comedy, emotions and larger-than-life action sequences. Marvel lovers are sure to return to cinema halls to catch their favourite squad in action!”

Avengers: Endgame won’t get another $22 million from India alone, but it certainly needs all the help it can get if it wants any chance of taking out Avatar.

Do you think Avengers: Endgame will break Avatar‘s record? Let us know in the comments!