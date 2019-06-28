Avengers: Endgame Directors Tease a Few Surprises for Re-Release

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo tease “a few surprises” awaiting moviegoers who support its limited-time re-release, which features an additional six minutes of never-before-seen bonus content.

“Make sure to get to the theater to see the re-release of #Endgame on the big screen for the very last time,” the brothers tweeted Friday from their joint Twitter account. “Also, you’ll get an exclusive sneak peek at the first 2 minutes of Spider-Man Far From Home! And a deleted scene starring the Hulk! There may also be a few surprises…”

Marvel previously announced the “Bring Back Event” would include an exclusive poster, offered in limited quantities, an introduction from Anthony Russo, and an unfinished deleted scene rumored to center around the heroic activities of Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

“You never know what’s actually going to make it out into the world,” co-writer Christopher Markus previously told the Los Angeles Times.

“We did have a scene illustrating more actively what the Hulk had been up to in terms of being a hero, as opposed to just starting it in the diner and explaining things. But it didn’t give you anything that you didn’t get from just sitting in the diner eating pancakes. And it came off more as noise than as content.”

The Russos explained in April there is little existing unused Endgame footage that could surface on the blockbuster’s home release, available on digital July 30 and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13, because almost all footage shot was incorporated into their final cut.

“This is a weird one; we’ve been working on this movie for well over a year in editorial because we had finished it in 2018,” Joe told Collider when asked about deleted scenes.

“It literally hasn’t moved maybe more than two minutes from its original runtime of the directors’ cut. It’s just a tough one, there’s a lot of story in it. And we like emotional stakes that require screen time.”