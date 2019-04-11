‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans React To Captain America and Iron Man Reunion

The Sokovia Accords split the Avengers in two, creating a rift between the two leaders of the group Captain America and Iron Man as well as the rest of the team. In fact, the two groups ended up battling it out in Captain America: Civil War, with the aftermath causing Captain America’s group of heroes to stay underground and battle it out on the fringes while Tony and his Avengers worked alongside the Government under the new registration act. There was a lot of bad blood between the two heroes on a personal level as well, which is why fans lost their minds when the two heroes reunited in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer.

The new footage showcased three separate scenes with the two heroes alongside each other. The first was during a meeting in their war room where most of the remaining heroes are looking towards someone offscreen, and it features Cap and Tony side by side.

Another scene later shows Cap, Tony, and Thor walking towards Thanos, presumably on Titan, and that scene has also received rave reactions. The scene that is causing the most ruckus though is one between Tony and Steve. The two are in the city and seem to be heading into battle when Tony turns to Steve and asks “Do you trust me?” Cap then says “I do” and the two shake hands, bringing together two of our favorite heroes once more.

It’s been a long journey here, but as you might imagine fans are loving that moment, and are taking to social media to share their impassioned reactions. You can check out some of our favorites in the following slides, and the official description for Endgame can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

Steve and Tony Stans

To say people who adored Tony and Steve are happy now that the two are reunited is an understatement, and the Tony and Steve Stans movement is officially back in gear!

Tony: “Do you trust me?”

Steve Rogers: “I do!”



STEVE AND TONY STANS ARE WE ALIVE pic.twitter.com/S0tW6ylhy7 — jd ⎊ (@leviosstark) April 2, 2019

“Tony: “Do you trust me?”

Steve Rogers: “I do!”

STEVE AND TONY STANS ARE WE ALIVE “

I Can’t Breathe

Some fans are even finding it difficult to breathe after seeing the two Avengers come back together, and we totally get it.

“Do you trust me?”

“I do”

STEVE AND TONY ARE BACK I CANT BREATHE THIS IS TOO POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/oMCGRaD1HH — ✨Maria SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL✨ (@quacksonqueen) April 2, 2019

“Do you trust me?”

“I do”

STEVE AND TONY ARE BACK I CANT BREATHE THIS IS TOO POWERFUL”

Getting The Gang Back Together

The iconic duo is coming back together, and fans can’t get enough. It’s been a while since we’ve seen them uniting against a common threat and not each other, but it looks like we’re getting a full reunion in Avengers: Endgame.

“do you trust me? “

“i do.”



WE ARE FINALLY GETTING THIS DUO BACK IN AVENGERS ENDGAME OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/Og9gKWTA1f — aimee ⎊ (@starksvandyne) April 2, 2019

“do you trust me? ”

“i do.”

WE ARE FINALLY GETTING THIS DUO BACK IN AVENGERS ENDGAME OH MY GOD”

Two Old Men

Tony and Steve have been through quite a lot together, and despite their recent issues were close friends once. That makes it all the sweeter to see them reunite, and fans are loving the reunion of these two old men.

“Do you trust me? “

“I do”

These two old men..? ❤

#AvengersEndgame

Goodbye

While some fans are hyperventilating or crying, others are just all the way gone with the newest footage of Tony and Steve.

“do you trust me?”

“i do”

goodbye i’ve died”

A History Of Tony and Steve

Going through Tony and Steve’s history with each other reveals several memorable lines, including these compiled by a big fan of the two icons.

tony stark steve rogers

?

– “just a man in a can”

– “just an experiment”

– “he’s my friend”

– “so was i”

– “like the old man said”

– “Together”

– “Do you trust me?”

– “I do” — ????? || whatever it takes (@stfumisha) April 2, 2019

“tony stark steve rogers

?

– “just a man in a can”

– “just an experiment”

– “he’s my friend”

– “so was i”

– “like the old man said”

– “Together”

– “Do you trust me?”

– “I do””

Demanding A Refund

Not everyone is thrilled with the handshake between Captain America and Iron Man though. For some, it feels cheap and is a bit disappointing, so much so they want a refund.

|| Okay but



“Do you trust me?”

“Yes I do.”



Followed by a handshake???? WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT. I DEMAND A REFUND. — Chris. (@DeviousGallant) April 2, 2019

“|| Okay but

“Do you trust me?”

“Yes I do.”

Followed by a handshake???? WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT. I DEMAND A REFUND.”

More Than Words

Sometimes feelings can be better summed up by a photo than just words, and for one fan look no further than the Kardashians for inspiration.

“Iron Man: Do you trust me?

Captain America: I do

Me:

#AvengersEngame”

Down Memory Lane

Another fan put together some of the times the two Avengers icons have clashed and come back together, which also sort of happened during the original Avengers. Now it’s time to reunite once more, and fans cannot wait to see the two back in action alongside one another.

“do you trust me”



“yes, i do.” pic.twitter.com/QgE7E8PM6C — best of rdj (@bestsofrdj) April 2, 2019

I’m Fading

Sometimes a GIF is a perfect way to get your point across, and that’s definitely the case here.

Tony: Do you trust me?



Cap: I do.



*shakes hands*



Me: pic.twitter.com/07DQ8FfO4r — ? All Money In , No Money Out ? (@Blk_Cain_Marko) April 2, 2019

“Tony: Do you trust me?

Cap: I do.

*shakes hands*

Me:”