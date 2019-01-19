Jeremy Renner Teases ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Reshoots Almost Finished

Work is still underway on Avengers: Endgame, which is shaping up to be the end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new film will feature a highly anticipated return with Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton, who may have dropped the mantle of Hawkeye for a new persona.

With the film set to premiere in theaters in just over three months, there’s still a lot of work to be done on the production of Avengers: Endgame. But it sounds like reshoots are just about finished, according to a new post from Renner.

Fans have been curious about Hawkeye’s role in the Avengers franchise since before Infinity War premiered in theaters, with many people worried after the character was absent from the film’s marketing. Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige addressed Hawkeye’s absence and the long-term plan they have for the character.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige previously said to io9. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo also addressed Hawkeye’s role in the movie, teasing the challenges Clint Barton will face.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.