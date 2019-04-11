‘Avengers: Endgame’ Review: Industry Professional Calls It “Mind-Blowing”

The world is waiting for the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, and that wait is now almost at an end. With just a few weeks left until Endgame is in theaters, it’s not surprising that we’re starting to hear the first reactions to the film beginning ot appear online.

We now have the first official reaction to Avengers: Endgame to share – and it comes by way of an “industry professional” who has seen the film (according to Deadline). The outlet was doing a report on the opening weekend projections for Avengers: Endgame, and weighing the factors that could help or hinder its chances at a record. When the subject of how reviews and social media reactions could affect things, we got this little mention:

“Momentum and interest on tracking services is high, and will only grow. What could slow these projections down? Bad reviews, but we hear that’s not the case with this Thanos follow-up: One credible industry professional who saw the movie says the second half is mind-blowing.”

The particular wording of this first reaction will only deepen Marvel fans’ curiosity and hype for Endgame. There’s been a full year of non-stop speculation about how the surviving Avengers will repair the broken universe that Thanos decimated with his Snap in Avengers: Infinity War; rumor has ranged from Back to the Future II-style time travel antics, to a possible entire universe makeover, that reboots the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some key changes. Big deaths are also predicted to be on the horizon, with MCU stars like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. facing uncertain futures with the franchise. With all of that on the table, the words “mind-blowing” could mean many things, indeed.

One thing is for sure though: the idea of Avengers: Endgame‘s second half being “mind-blowing” suggests much more than just the “Avengers vs. Thanos Rematch” that the latest trailers have tried to sell as some sort of climatic payoff. More and more, theories that there’s been serious misdirection in the marketing seem credible, which only makes us hope the actual film is as incredible as this first reaction says it is.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

