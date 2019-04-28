Kevin Smith Drops Hour-Long, Spoiler-Filled Avengers: Endgame Review: “There Ain’t Never Been a Movie Like This Before”

Kevin Smith has seen Avengers: Endgame and he has a lot to say about it. Smith recorded a special episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast that has him talking about the movie for over an hour. Smith found it to be a singular, unique event that captures the spirit of comic books like no other movie before it.

“There ain’t never been a movie like this before, man,” he says. “I don’t give a f**k what anybody says. In terms of buildup to a final conclusion, I’ve said this about other movies before, this one is about the absolute closest you get to a live-action comic book. This movie felt like an annual, like a giant-sized annual, or a big, multi-part crossover, standalone event…It was just epic.” You can watch the video above but be warned that it contains spoilers.

Avengers: Endgame will break the box office opening weekend record with a three-day total in the range of $350-$400 million. It already broke the record set Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 for highest-grossing opening day with $156.7 million on Friday, including a record-setting $60 million in Thursday night previews.

Endgame benefits from having the widest box office opening of all time. The film is also expected to have the first $1 billion opening weekend at the global box office.

Endgame is receiving praise from critics and fans, including ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece,” Davis writes in his review. “It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

