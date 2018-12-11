Robert Downey Jr. Previews Audi e-tron GT Concept Car That Debuts In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame will feature an Audi vehicle once again, the impressive Audio e-tron GT Concept, and Robert Downey Jr. recently had the chance to get behind the wheel.

Audi and Marvel are once again uniting for Avengers: Endgame and their latest concept will be making an appearance in the heavily anticipated film. Downey Jr. will be behind the wheel (at least we think he will) at some point in endgame, but recently he went to check out his new ride in the real world, heading to Audi to speak to Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte about the car and how you redesign something that was already pretty perfect to begin with. He also explains when it is time to stop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know my philosophy is, and this also works and furniture and industrial products, is if the combination between function and aesthetic is perfect in harmony then it’s a good product because it will be timeless,” Lichte said. And I always have the vision, I want to combine both. Functionality with a really good aesthetic. And if this is in harmony, then I would say it is done.”

You can watch the full preview in the video above.

Audio vehicles have appeared since the beginning of the MCU, as Tony Stark drove an Audi R8 in the original Iron Man, and then an R8 Spyder in Iron Man 2 and an R8 E-Tron in Iron Man 3. Now it will have a vehicle in Marvel’s biggest film to date, and it seems the E-Tron GT Concept will be up to the task.

The E-Tron GT Concept contains 582 horsepower, which is enough to hit 62 miles per hour from a standstill. It has a top speed of 149 miles per hour, and its battery pack has a 248-mile range, all impressive stats for a concept car.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.

What do you think of Audi and Marvel’s latest team-up? Let us know in the comments!