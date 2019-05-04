Robert Downey Jr. Shares Never-Before-Seen Video of Avengers: Endgame Cast Singing Happy Birthday to Iron Man

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. shared a spoilery video taken when filming the blockbuster climax of Avengers: Endgame.

The video sees Downey, with Captain America star Chris Evans, Thor star Chris Hemsworth, and Spider-Man star Tom Holland participating in a joint sing-along of “happy birthday.” In a post published to his Instagram Thursday, Downey directed the birthday wish at Marvel Studios’ premiere film, 2008’s Iron Man.

Also spotted in the video are Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, director Sean Gunn, and star Pom Klementieff, Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Avengers stars Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, and Anthony Mackie, and director Anthony Russo.

“#Happy 11th #Birthday to #IronMan 1 , released on this day in 2008,” Downey wrote. “#TeamStark #thankyou.”

The Jon Favreau-directed blockbuster launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first chapter of which comes to its culmination in Endgame.

“We not only had to resolve our own movies but all the other MCU movies from the last 10 years,” Anthony Russo told IndieWire. “Our approach has been subversive, making these superheroes confront the finality of death. There’s a sense of introspection that allows these characters to deal with who they are individually and collectively.”

That meant definitive endings for many of Earth’s mightiest heroes, including Downey’s armored Avenger and Evans’ star-spangled superhero.

In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, when reflecting on the legacy of Iron Man and its inspiring the two-dozen films that followed in the eleven years since, Downey offered a simple “no” when asked if he’d be upset should Disney-owned Marvel Studios ever replace him as Iron Man.

“I believe I do [have an exit strategy]. Let me backtrack and just say that if you’d ask me in 2008, ’09, ’10, how I felt about it, I would say that I was the Atlas of the Marvel Universe, I was holding it up, they should erect a shrine in my honor, blah, blah, blah. Whatever,” Downey said. “I really just got to be the frontman in a band that was gonna be in the Hall of Fame no matter what.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing.

