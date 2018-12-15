‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Responds To NASA’s Offer To Help With Tony Stark Rescue

As this writing, Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) is still stuck somewhere in space. The Avengers: Endgame trailer found the tech genius stranded on the ship of the Guardians of the Galaxy as it floated among the cosmos.

With depleted resources following the Battle of Titan and the subsequent Decimation, things are looking pretty grim for Iron Man. Suffice to say, the billionaire could use any help he can get. Immediately following the debut of the Endgame trailer, fans started to jokingly petition the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to send a rescue mission to Stark’s coordinates.

Now, Downey has finally responded to NASA’s tweet with a message of his own.

“Always good to know @NASA has your back,” Downey tweeted. NASA was quick to respond, mentioning that “failure is not an option.”

Though little has been released in terms of the plot behind Avengers: Endgame, the movie’s writers said that after breaking fans hearts with Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame is about to blow their minds.

“[Endgame] doesn’t do what you think it does,” said co-writer Christopher Markus earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way, I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“We broke your heart,” Markus added. “Now we’re going to blow your mind!”

Who do you think will end up rescuing Stark from space? Will somebody need to come get him or is he going to rescue himself like he did in Iron Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.