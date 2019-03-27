‘Avengers: Endgame’ Confirmed To Be Marvel’s Longest Movie Yet

There was recent controversy over the rumored runtime of Avengers: Endgame, which was said to clock in at no less than three hours and two minutes long! Well, it’s being confirmed that ticketing services like Fandango and AMC were (somewhat) on point with their initial postings of the Avengers: Endgame runtime, so fans better prepare their bladders.

Here’s what THR states, in an article whose title openly proclaims Avengers: Endgame to be the “Longest Marvel Movie Yet”:

Avengers: Endgame hovers around the three-hour mark, making it the longest superhero pic yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel and Disney haven’t yet released the official running time for the tentpole, which hits theaters April 26. Late Tuesday, AMC Theatres and online ticketing service Fandango set off a social media frenzy when suggesting it was three hours and two minutes. (By Wednesday morning, both companies had scrubbed any such mention from their social media channels).

While 3:02 may not be the exact running time, it’s close, according to sources. Disney declined to comment.

Marvel Studios has earned the right to tell whatever story it wants to, having built up to this climax over the course of more than ten years, and nearly twenty films. You. Are. Going. To. Sit. For. This. Movie. All of it, no matter how long it is. Complain about it, troll about it, your day in that theater seat arrives all the same…

If you’re truly worried about making it through three hours of epic Avengers goodness, then perhaps you can get a boost of enthusiasm from the fact that we still know virtually nothing about the plot details of Avengers: Endgame. After numerous trailers, TV spots, and featurettes, all we know is that the surviving Avengers have a plan to fix the universe Thanos broke – though how they will do that, and what threats they will face, remain totally in the dark. Try to remember the last time you went into a movie this big, this highly-anticipated, with so little of it spoiled for you in advanced. If the curtain stays drawn pretty tight all the way up to release day, then you could be in for one of the most exciting three-hour journeys since Gilligan and The Skipper taking that group out for a tour.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Avengers: Endgameon April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

