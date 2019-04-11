New Shorter ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Run Time Reportedly Revealed

For some inexplicable reason, movie fans have lately become obsessed with uncovering a film’s run time ahead of its release. There’s absolutely no correlation between a film’s length and its quality, with the discovery of a film’s run time merely giving fans an idea of how much of a story they’ll get to see unfold. In the case of Avengers: Endgame, fans have been hoping for a lengthy run time, likely to ensure all of the characters are given adequate screen time for the potential conclusion of their Marvel Cinematic Universe trajectory, yet a new report claims the film is a minute shorter than the run time many theaters chains are listing.

In a new article about box office projections, The Hollywood Reporter claims that the film has a run time of three hours and 58 seconds, which is safe to consider three hours and one minute. According to Fandango and AMC, however, the film’s run time is three hours and two minutes.

It’s unclear where this discrepancy comes from, as it could merely be an oversight from any of the outlets reporting an inaccurate time. While the difference is negligible, MCU post-credits scenes often last only a minute, with the different reported run times possibly relating to such a sequence. Whichever time might be accurate, both of these numbers make it the longest entry into the MCU by a substantial margin, with Avengers: Infinity War currently being the longest film at two hours and 29 minutes.

“We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours]. This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film,” co-director Joe Russo previously revealed to Box Office Pro. “Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.“

Russo added, “My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate. When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

Fans can enjoy Avengers: Endgame, however long it is, when it hits theaters on April 26th.

