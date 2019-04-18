‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Are Missing Mark Ruffalo, Apologize to Tom Holland

So many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are now active on social media, and their interactions have taken on a mythos of their own within the fandom. The gang behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have been having particularly good fun, as Endgame directors The Russo Bros. are reminding us today.

Well, to be fair, The Russos are actually reminding their MCU stars Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo of the fun they all had this time last year, doing press for Avengers: Infinity War. And why they aren’t having the same experience this year with Avengers: Endgame!

Missing you @TomHolland1996 and @MarkRuffalo this from last year boys? Sorry we dusted you Tom. Had a blast with @chrishemsworth this year… pic.twitter.com/j894B7KpKz — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 18, 2019

If you don’t get the reference from that caption – well now you know how Captain America felt trying ot make it when he first woke up in the 21st century! But seriously though: here’s a quick reminder of the best life Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo were living, this time last year on the Infinity War press tour:

Holland and Ruffalo earned the moniker of “Spoiler Bros.” leading up to and during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour, after they kept dropping the kind of spoilers that keep Marvel’s secrecy police awake at night. That led to some hilarious social media “drama,” in which The Russos “fired” Mark Ruffalo from the MCU over Twitter, while other Marvel stars have shamed both he and Holland in tweets and interviews. As stated, the offscreen interactions between MCU stars and directors has been engaging evidence for fans of the level of camaraderie the Marvel ensemble has with one another – and a stark reminder of how some of it is about to end with Avengers: Endgame‘s release.

Right now, Avengers: Endgame is poised to be (quite possibly) the biggest thing in cinema since the first Avengers came out and reset the landscape for what blockbuster franchises are all about. If you’re a die-hard Marvel fan, you want to scoop up those tickets – spoilers are already dropping all over the Internet.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

