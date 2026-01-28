Spider-Man 4 Villain Rumor Finally Gets Debunked by Director (but It Doesn’t Fully Make Sense)

One of the most desired movies in comic book history at this point is Spider-Man 4, the potential project that would see Sam Raimi return to create the fourth film with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson. Originally, Raimi had gone far into the process of creating this fourth film in the web-slinger’s original movie roster, with the Vulture set to be the main villain. While rumors surrounded the canceled project that another villain might have joined John Malkovich’s Adrian Toomes, Raimi recently put this rumor to bed. Shockingly enough, shooting down said rumor only leads to more questions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with the outlet Cinema Blend to promote his latest horror film, Send Help, Sam Raimi discussed the possibility of a female villain appearing in Spider-Man 4. Specifically, when asked about a female antagonist being a part of the film, Raimi said, “No. We never had auditions for a female villain that I’m aware of. Look. I talked to John Malkovic about playing the Vulture, and he was wonderful and we got along great, but the movie never went.” There have long been rumors about the now canceled sequel that either the Black Cat, or an entirely original villain known as “Vulturess,” would appear, though Raimi seemingly put this to bed, despite earlier references to the contrary.

Spider-Man 4’s Previous Rumors

One of the biggest head-scratchers that comes from this new interview is the fact that, in the past, both Raimi and actress Anne Hathaway had mentioned that Hathaway had auditioned for a role. Hathaway had confirmed that she had scored the role of Black Cat in the defunct Spider-Man 4, noting that she never had the opportunity to hop into the costume. Specifically, Anne said, “I did not get into costume and did not read a script past the audition sides. I got the part and, yeah, it just… I think that’s probably more the producers’ story to tell than mine should they ever decide to tell it.”

Hathaway continued, “The Spider-Man universe has gone on to be so enormous and so thrilling. It’s just reinventing itself and all of those things, so I wouldn’t want to make more of it than is necessary.” This is an ironic casting, of course, as Anne would go on to be Christopher Nolan’s Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in The Dark Knight Rises.

As for whether Spider-Man 4 will ever happen, there is more hope these days than in the past. Thanks to Tobey Maguire returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the success of the Spider-Verse films, fans have been dying to see the former web-slinger finally receive a fourth film. Raimi even recently had a “Reddit Ask Me Anything” wherein the legendary director expressed his desire to work on far more comic book films in the future.

What do you think of this wild turn in the Spider-verse? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Cinema Blend