All 8 Marvel Movies Releasing After Wonder Man

With the release of Wonder Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe edges ever closer to the climax of its Multiverse Saga. The MCU has proven itself one of the world’s most successful franchises, and each new release only continues to build upon its supremacy as the most ambitious shared universe ever created. The release of Wonder Man has seen new MCU characters introduced, as well as bringing back a handful of familiar figures. As well as marking the long-awaited debut of its titular hero, Wonder Man brings the franchise a little closer to the epic crossover event that is set to conclude the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

Wonder Man might be the first major MCU release of 2026, but it won’t be the last. In fact, there are multiple movies in the MCU set to release within the calendar year, and a number of others that do not yet have confirmed release dates. While some have yet to be given fixed dates for release, the following MCU movies have all been confirmed to be in development and give MCU fans a cinematic experience to look forward to after the release of Wonder Man.

Honorable Mention: Deadpool 4

According to very recent reports, Ryan Reynolds is currently focused on making Deadpool’s next MCU project. Further speculation has claimed that Deadpool 4 will be another team-up movie (which basically all of them have been, let’s be honest). Nothing is concrete yet, but given the financial success of Deadpool & Wolverine, you’d be silly to rule it out.

8) Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

Of all the MCU projects set to release in 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is among the most anticipated. The movie will pick up the titular hero’s story where No Way Home left off, and is also set to feature the Hulk and the Punisher. Currently set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first MCU movie scheduled for release after Wonder Man.

7) Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

From the moment of the initial cast announcements for Avengers: Doomsday, the hype surrounding the movie immediately began to build huge momentum. Scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday will see many familiar faces share the screen in what may well be the MCU’s most ambitious movie to date. The first part of the two-film conclusion to the Multiverse Saga, Doomsday is sure to be a huge cinematic spectacle.

6) Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)

Following the cast announcements for Doomsday, fans immediately began speculating about which characters would appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. The second part of the Multiverse Saga’s finale is the last MCU film with a specific release date set, and is currently slated to hit theaters on December 17, 2027. If Avengers: Endgame is anything to go by, Secret Wars will be a must-watch movie for all Marvel fans and is already set to be one of the biggest events in the history of the MCU.

5) Armor Wars (TBC)

It’s fair to say that Armor Wars is one of the MCU’s projects that has been coming for the longest. Originally announced as a TV show before being reworked as an MCU movie, Armor Wars does not yet have a release date, but many speculate it will not materialize until after the release of Secret Wars. Set to follow War Machine and the legacy of Stark’s technology, Armor Wars has huge potential, but details on the announced movie are incredibly scarce.

4) Blade (TBC)

The announcement of an MCU Blade reboot was massively popular, but sadly, the movie has seemingly gotten stuck in development hell. While the movie’s core cast, starring Mahershala Ali as Marvel’s titular Daywalker and Mia Goth as Lilith. Despite being announced back in 2019, Blade does not have a release date, and is currently searching for its third director to helm the project.

3) Shang-Chi 2 (TBC)

Another of the MCU’s most anticipated sequels that has yet to materialize is Shang-Chi 2. Announced shortly after the release of the first movie, the Shang-Chi sequel has been confirmed as happening, but details on the movie have not yet been made clear. It’s now widely thought that the sequel won’t happen until after the release of Secret Wars, as Shang-Chi is already confirmed as returning for Doomsday in late 2026.

2) Black Panther 3 (TBC)

While a third Black Panther movie hasn’t been announced in an official capacity, it does seem to be going ahead. Denzel Washington shared that he was being written a role in the movie, and Kevin Feige later referenced an upcoming Black Panther movie that has yet to be revealed. As there have been no concrete details on the movie, it has no release date, but it does seem to be going ahead if early reports can be trusted.

1) The X-Men (TBC)

Though recasting Fox’s X-Men for the MCU will be a difficult task, it has been confirmed that the franchise will feature a cast of mutant characters. Rumors suggest that the MCU’s new X-Men will be younger versions of the characters that are set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, and that the Mutant Saga will be the franchise’s next big narrative arc. Obviously, no release date is set for the rumored movie, but it’s still one of the most exciting MCU prospects after the release of Wonder Man.

