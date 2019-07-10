Avengers: Endgame Directors Tease San Diego Comic-Con Announcement

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con is poised to bring quite a lot of surprises, and it sounds like Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo might have one up their sleeve. On Wednesday, the Russo Brothers took to Twitter to share a rather cryptic video, which you can check out below. The video shows the date “7/19/19”, appearing over audio of when the Avengers: Infinity War trailer screened at SDCC a few years back.

It’s safe to assume that the date is a reference to the Russo Brothers’ panel at the event, which is currently scheduled for Friday, July 19th at 11 am. This video certainly makes it seem like the panel might be more than just a look back at Infinity War and Endgame, although it’s unclear exactly what that could entail. Previous rumors have suggested that an Avengers reunion could be in the cards for SDCC, either at the Russos’ panel or at Marvel Studios‘ presentation the next day.

There’s no telling if the Russos’ plans include something tied to the immediate future of the MCU, as the duo confirmed earlier this year that they wouldn’t be directing another entry in the franchise anytime soon.

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony Russo explained back in April. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

You can check out the official description for the Russo Brothers’ panel below.

“For the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of an unprecedented four-film, seven-year journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has included some of the most iconic experiences in modern cinema. Come hear directors Joe and Anthony Russo reflect on Endgame and their epic road to it as they segue into life beyond Marvel with their new company, AGBO, which happens to include an exciting array of new and old creative friends. With their independent film studio, AGBO, the Russo Brothers aim to nurture talent and create best in class content while keeping creative control fully in the hands of the artists. This discussion will be moderated by Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub.”

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are in theaters now.