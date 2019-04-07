‘Avengers: Endgame’: Russo Brothers Share Hilarious Fan Video

Fans are less than three weeks away from finally seeing Avengers: Endgame on the big screen, and the Internet has been abuzz with fan theories, love for the cast, and some wonderful fan-made content. One video made by Instagram users, @jazephua and @natsalguod, took the Avengers: Endgame trailer and hilariously used it to show the difference between a “client budget” and a “client expectation.” The “expectation” in this case is the trailer whereas the “budget” reality is a DIY recreation of the trailer. The video caught the attention of Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the highly-anticipated film, who shared it to their Instagram account.

“This is pure genius. The archery skills are 💯,” the Russos wrote.

Many fans were quick to comment on the video, clearly impressed.

“Low budget but effort can’t be measured as easily,” @adrian_gonlz24 wrote.

“This has made my day,” @eatin.rice23 added.

“Actually, I would pretty much want to see the low budget film!!!,” @dahlia0283 replied.

The Russo Brothers clearly have a great sense of humor about their work. In fact, the directors’ profile picture on Instagram is a hilarious nod to the ridiculous fan theory going around that the Avengers could defeat Thanos by having Ant-Man crawl into Thanos’ body via his butt while in microscopic form, and then kill him by proceeding to grow in size.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

