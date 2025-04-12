Marvel Rivals Fans Stunned by Surprise Butt Update

Play video

The arrival of Marvel Rivals season 2 has brought with it a number of updates to the gameplay as well as a host of new costumes to unlock, but that’s not the most surprising update according to Rivals fans. That honor goes to the unexpected update to the male character models, as fans noticed that many of them have had the size of their butts increased. Yes, you read that sentence correctly, and credit to u/Weak-Bodybuilder-419 and @MRivalsHub for calling out the update, which you can check out in the post below.

The character models seem to have received an update across the board, which isn’t too surprising in a game that updates as often as Marvel Rivals has. That said, fans were surprised to see characters like Moon Knight, Mr. Fantastic, Wolverine, and Winter Soldier get a little more in the backseat.

Some of the responses to this revelation have been hilarious, with @ItzJoxxy_ saying “Some pushing for the cushinnn”, while @skylar_muffin provided the pretty much perfect label for the update, calling it “The cake update :)” @HawkeyeStoned added, “Netease really gave them a butt boost 🤣”, which is also a pretty great label for the update.

There were some criticisms though, including @InfamousGKnight calling out Mr. Fantastic, writing, “Mr. Fantastic got that Hank Hill butt”. @PaddaChachi had issues with Logan, writing, “Logan needs like triple that wtf”. @lazylambz000 then called out Star Lord, writing, “Star Lord was flat as hell lmao”.

Marvel Rivals added a host of other improvements and updates with season 2 as well, including a new gift feature that allows you to gift cosmetics from the store to friends, as well as an update to Map Rotation and a revamped mission system. Rivals also made a series of adjustments to the heroes’ abilities, though most of these were in the form of fixes to occasional bugs. However, there were some welcome buffs, making characters like Rocket Raccoon much more viable moving forward. You can find the official description for Marvel Rivals season 2 below.

“Once a year, this sovereign Mutant island opens its gates, welcoming both friend and rival alike to shape a bright future. Now stranded in the year 2099 by a raging temporal storm, the fate of Krakow hangs in the balance, its ecosystem suffering from dangerous coronal energy.

Can a night of glittering festivities bring unity over fine dining and dazzling conversation? Who among the attendees possesses ulterior motives or sole seeks to party? And who is the uninvited guest? Dress your best, step through the gates, and join us for an unforgettable evening of elegance, intrigue, and power.”

Did you get a kick out of the new update, and which characters are your mains so far in season 2? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel Rivals with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!