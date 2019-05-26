Sebastian Stan Shares How Bucky Felt When Captain America Chose to Live in the Past

Avengers fans have their favorite duos, but it is hard to ignore the connection between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dug in deep to the brothers in arms, and it did so for a final time with Avengers: Endgame.

Now, it seems like Sebastian Stan is ready to speak up on Bucky’s behalf, and clear any awkward air between him and Steve following Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, the actor made an appearance at MCM London to talk about his work in the MCU, and it was there Stan answered a hot question about Bucky. A girl wanted to know how the former assassin felt when Steve decided to live in the past with Peggy Carter, his longtime sweetheart, and Stan gave a quick answer.

“He was happy for him, obviously. This man has fought for this woman for a really long time. In my opinion, he was happy,” the actor shared.

Of course, Stan did make sure to joke about the Internet shortly before giving his personal answer. The crowd gave a chuckle, but there is no denying the fervor which surrounds the Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes pairing online. Within the fandom, the so-called Stucky ship is one of the most popular to pop out of the MCU. Clearly, Stan’s short answer might upset some, but that is okay. After all, the world of fan-fiction is a bright one, and writers can explore every eventuality there for Stucky if they’d like!

Still, the scenario that played out between Steve and Bucky on screen was less tragic than others. Fans are still reeling over the battle Black Widow and Hawkeye had on Vorimir to save the other, and Stan recent told fans at an Italian convention he wasn’t sure how the situation would have gone if it had been Bucky and Steve there.

“No, I think it would have been a fight, and I probably would have tried to — I should be the one, after everything, to take the leap, so to speak. But knowing him, he probably wouldn’t let me,” the actor said. “But I don’t know, that’s a crazy question. Jesus. And then the Red Skull was there.”

