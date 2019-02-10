‘Avengers: Endgame’: Secret Object Spotted in New Costumes Image May Hold Key to Defeating Thanos

Marvel fans have many questions about Avengers: Endgame and the future of the MCU, but the answer might lie in the past.

Set photos from Avengers: Endgame have included strange devices mounted to the wrists of some superheroes, and the device shows up again in the team photo released earlier this week. In the photo, Black Widow is shown with a device on her wrist that has many fans speculating over its significance.

Time travel has long been rumored to be a part of the Marvel Studios film, with set photos pointing toward the Battle of New York playing a part. These pictures make it clear that Widow isn’t the only team member to have the device, as Ant-Man and Captain America are both shown wearing similar items. There’s also the inclusion of the Quantum Realm, which will likely play a role in the film with Scott Lang taking a vital part.

It’s unclear what the purpose of these devices are at this point, but they will likely have major significance in Avengers: Endgame.

We’re finally starting to learn more about the movie, as new photos steadily trickle out. A synopsis for the movie was revealed earlier this week, indicating that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will restore the universe no matter the consequences.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

The Avengers will need some back up, and they’ll finally get it in the form of Captain Marvel. Once Brie Larson’s superhero debuts in her own solo movie next month, she’ll come to the heroes’ aid and likely take the fight directly to Thanos. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the challenge of introducing Captain Marvel to the team during a recent interview.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe said to CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.