‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Explains Why the Soul Stone Is Key to Defeating Thanos

As it stands now, taking down Thanos (Josh Brolin) seems like an impossible task. The majority of the Avengers just watched their loved ones decimated in front of their very eyes as they vanished from existence, so how exactly are they going to turn around and stop the Mad Titan come April?

One intriguing fan theory suggests the Avengers will head to Vormir to steal the Soul Stone back from Thanos in a roundabout way. The theory, first posted by /u/Fribbulate, suggest that Nebula (Karen Gillan) will be quick to inform those heroes alive about Vormir and the secrets the planet possesses. If this proves accurate, the Soul Stone isn’t a static item — rather, it’s a dynamic item that’s awarded to whoever made the last sacrifice on Vormir.

As the theory suggests, the Avengers will travel to the planet and make a sacrifice of their own in order to get their hands on the Soul Stone.

Evidentially, the biggest piece that sustains the theory is the blood-stained ground of Vormir. After Gamora (Zoe Saldana) hits the ground, it’s apparent there’s been other sacrifices at the location due to older blood spots on the ground. The stains are evident in the picture below, to the upper and lower right of Gamora’s lifeless body.

If the Avengers were able to travel to Vormir and make a sacrifice of their own to retrieve the Soul Stone from Thanos, that’d theoretically let them retrieve those dusted away by The Decimation. After all, the prevailing theory is that those heroes have been stored in Soul World, a pocket dimension inside the Soul Stone.

With the Soul Stone in hand and their entire team of heroes back, the Avengers could certainly be a team capable of taking down Thanos once and for all.

Avengers: Endgame drops April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios properties include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think the Avengers will end up snatching the Soul Stone away from Thanos? If not, how else do you think they’ll defeat the Mad Titan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

