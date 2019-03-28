‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Poster Pays Tribute to Stan Lee

Marvel fans have spent most of today geeking out about – and making their own versions of – the newly-released Avengers: Endgame character posters. But a new fan-made one might be the most fitting tribute yet.

Reddit user imsidbinu recently shared their take, which imagines an Endgame character poster for Stan Lee and the various cameo appearances that he’s made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can check it out below.

Of course, this character poster has a pretty bittersweet connotation to it, now that Lee passed away last November. Thankfully, previous comments have indicated that Lee already filmed his cameo for Endgame — and possibly for this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home as well.

“I’m not going to tell you what specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise,” Feige said shortly after Lee’s passing.

“We’ll see.” Feige explained earlier this month. “We’re heading– We shot a couple of others, so we’re coming up on the last of them, yes.”

Feige had hinted at as much following Lee’s passing last November, indicating that the comic icon still had a few MCU films to appear in.

While it’s unclear exactly what Lee’s future cameos could entail, it’s safe to say that they take on a different context after his passing. His Captain Marvel cameo was an interesting example of that, with the larger scene evolving after Lee’s death.

“Instead of just the pure laugh we had, we had a little bit of a smile from Captain Marvel in response to it, and she kind of breaks character for a moment,” Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden explained in a recent interview. “I think it reflects a little bit of what the audience is feeling, and we allowed that to happen.”

“It’s sad. I mean it feels like one of the first red carpets without him, this being the first Marvel Studios film released without him, you know,” Feige echoed at the film’s London premiere. “Frankly, we feel like all the films we’ve made are a tribute to his work and we’re always trying to do our best and do right by he and all his co-creators. This one, though, is particularly important since it’s the first one. So, yes his cameo and this film sort of begins as a celebration to Stan and his legacy.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.