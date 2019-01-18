‘Avengers: Endgame’: Don Cheadle Refuses to Do Press With Mark Ruffalo Because He Drops Spoilers

A few incidents with spoilers have made Mark Ruffalo infamous among Marvel fans, as the Hulk actor has frequently spoiled films like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. Months after attempting to spoil Avengers: Endgame on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Don Cheadle appeared on the talk show to promote his new series Black Monday — and throw some shade on his co-star.

“He runs his mouth a lot,” Cheadle said, prompting laughs from the audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fallon asked if Cheadle has refused to do press with Ruffalo on future Marvel Studios films, and the actor confirmed.

“Why do I need that hassle, right? I don’t need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie. Him and Tom Holland… a little chatty,” Cheadle said, revealing there are “penalties to pay.”

Cheadle and Ruffalo were paired together for a press event on Good Morning America in promotion of Avengers: Infinity War last year, during which Ruffalo almost revealed that half of the population dies in the film. Instead, he said “everyone” died.

The War Machine actor addressed Ruffalo’s transgression on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Well if you listen very closely, he actually started to say the absolute truth, and then had to try to say ‘everybody’ after he almost said ‘half.’ It was like, ‘You just messed the whole thing up!’” Cheadle told Kimmel.

To his credit, Marvel Studios has played up Ruffalo’s spoiling tendencies to hype up fans. When he appeared on The Tonight Show last year, he used excitement for the movie to encourage young people to register to vote in the 2018 Midterm Elections.

Ruffalo previously spoke about the reshoots for Avengers: Endgame, revealing that directors Joe and Anthony Russo improvised on the set and were using the reshoots to actually finish the film.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists podcast. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

If those spoilers don’t end up coming, fans can see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe fairs when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.